PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four suspects are in custody following a shooting and chase in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia. Bullets started flying Monday night and one man staying at an Airbnb was shot in the head.

Neighbors on the 2000 block of Titan Street are breathing a sigh of relief today as things could have ended a lot worse than they did.

Police were back at the scene, manning the block as detectives continued their investigation.

“It was quite a bit,” said neighbor Verlice Nelson. “Like I said, it woke everybody up.”

Nelson is still shaken by the gunshots that woke her Monday night. At least four bullets pierced the front door of the targeted home, with one of them entering through a window.

“The guy got shot in the head I heard,” Nelson said.

The 25-year-old victim, bleeding from the head, ran out of the house, around the corner and two blocks to the 17th Police District. The victim was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive.

“We got scared and my mom, especially, and I was shaking a lot,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

She says, after the shooting, some of the suspects tried breaking into their home from their backyard.

“My dad comes downstairs because he wanted to try to confront them, but then he saw how it was three guys there, and then he’s like, no, no no. Instead, he was gonna describe them and see who they are,” the neighbor said.

Those descriptions helped police track the men responsible.

The suspects fled in a red pickup truck but crashed into a police vehicle and multiple other vehicles about a mile away, before taking off on foot.

Quick responses from other districts resulted in all four suspects being arrested. A gun has also been recovered.

“We can’t have this on this block,” Nelson said. “We don’t got that kinda block.”

The homeowner says he recently turned his house into an Airbnb a few months ago. He had to take photos to file an insurance claim with Airbnb.