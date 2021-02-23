PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a scary night for visitors of Philadelphia as their Airbnb was shot up. Police say one person inside the house in Point Breeze was shot in the head, leading to a wild police chase and ending with the arrest of four people.

“Several bullets, at least four, went through the front door and one went through the front window of the property,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Bullets holes now riddle the front of the Airbnb on the 2000 block of Titan Street in Point Breeze.

Police say those bullets began flying about 10:30 p.m. Monday. A man inside the house was struck in the head. After he was shot, the victim ran to 17th District headquarters, which is about two blocks away, and told police what happened. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

“For an individual to be shot by any caliber gun and you’re shot in the head, you’re always very very lucky to survive,” Small said.

Police say a red pickup truck with four people inside sped from the scene, and less than a mile away, crashed into a police vehicle at 25th and Ritner Streets.

From there, they kept going for another half-mile, hitting multiple other cars before eventually trying to run away on foot at 27th and Daly Terrace. Police were able to chase them down and arrest all of them.

Three of the suspects are in their 20s and the fourth is 15 years old.

“They fled on foot after that second accident and all four were apprehended by 1st District Police, so those officers did a really good job,” Small said. “It’s real hard to chase people on foot, especially teenagers and young men in their 20s, with the slippery and icy conditions.”

In addition to the arrests, police say they’ve recovered a handgun.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.