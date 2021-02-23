PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday was a day many Philadelphia Phillies fans have been waiting for, as Bryce Harper and the rest of the squad are finally all together for Spring Training. And just like his first season with the team, Harper is showing off his love for Philadelphia and the Phillie Phanatic.
The team tweeted out a photo of the star right fielder in the batting cages with a "Clearwooder" t-shirt, a hat reading "Jawn" and a bat with a picture of the Phanatic around the barrel.
Bryce made it to Clearwooder. pic.twitter.com/nS5WRbqxUR
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 23, 2021
The photos set social media on fire as fans are now trying to get their hands on the merchandise.
The Bat, The TShirt, the Hat, The smile, The man!! 🔥🔥

Many will remember on Opening Day after signing with the Phillies, Harper sported a “Pulp Fiction”-inspired shirt that featured the Phanatic and Flyers mascot Gritty and he even wore a pair of Phanatic cleats.