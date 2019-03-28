BASEBALL IS BACK:Complete fans' guide to all things Phillies on Opening Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper stole the show with his amazing Gritty and Phillie Phanatic shirt as he entered Citizens Bank Park Thursday. But was that even his best look on Opening Day?

Bryce Harper Sets Internet Ablaze With Incredible Gritty, Phillie Phanatic Shirt

Harper is really pulling at the heart strings of Philly fans with this one. Fans took note of Harper’s unique bright green cleats when he took the field for the first time.

Yes, you guessed it, those are Phillie Phanatic-inspired cleats.

Phillies Opening Day Guide

The Phillies tweeted a close-up of the kicks, calling Bryce Harper a “Philly guy.”

You can see those unmistakable fanatic eyes on the side.

