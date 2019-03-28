



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper stole the show with his amazing Gritty and Phillie Phanatic shirt as he entered Citizens Bank Park Thursday. But was that even his best look on Opening Day?

Fans erupt with excitement for Bryce Harper’s first at-bat ⚾️ https://t.co/LBg1ykuKk3 pic.twitter.com/E5D81hKSe6 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 28, 2019

Harper is really pulling at the heart strings of Philly fans with this one. Fans took note of Harper’s unique bright green cleats when he took the field for the first time.

Yes, you guessed it, those are Phillie Phanatic-inspired cleats.

The Phillies tweeted a close-up of the kicks, calling Bryce Harper a “Philly guy.”

You can see those unmistakable fanatic eyes on the side.