PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kobe Bryant rookie card is going for over $1 million at auction. Bidding for a “1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card – BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10” has reached $1,010,000.

Goldin Auctions says it’s just one of two known cards that has been graded this high for that specific Kobe rookie card.

“Graded PRISTINE/Black Label 10 by BGS. Hall of Famer, in a universally and fervently pursued Rookie Card appearance. The card’s BGS condition report: Centering 10, Corners 10, Edges 10, Surface 10; its run of perfect scores qualifies the item for prestigious ‘Black Label’ recognition. A bright and thoroughly lovely Kobe Bryant collectible – and a wondrous spectacle – in Black Label Pristine condition,” Goldin Auctions said.

The sports card market has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last July, a LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million.

And in August, a Mike Trout autograph rookie card went for a whopping $3.9 million. That was the highest-priced sports card ever sold — even beating out the famous T206 Honus Wagner card — until this past January, when that record was shattered after a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million.

@Topps 2009 Bowman Chrome Superfractor @MikeTrout graded @beckett_grading 9.5 sells for $3.93 million at goldin auctions “ goldin elite” tonight. Session 2 ends Sunday night at 10pm …highest priced ever for ANY trading card.. pic.twitter.com/axV4sXjMcC — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) August 23, 2020

The auction for the rare Kobe rookie card ends in 15 days.

Bryant, a Philadelphia native whose legendary basketball career began at Lower Merion High School, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others.