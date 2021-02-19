CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Matt Higgins
Filed Under:Kobe Bryant, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kobe Bryant rookie card is going for over $1 million at auction. Bidding for a “1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card – BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10” has reached $1,010,000.

READ MORE: Snow Cleanup Underway In Manayunk As Neighbors Worry About Refreezing

Goldin Auctions says it’s just one of two known cards that has been graded this high for that specific Kobe rookie card.

“Graded PRISTINE/Black Label 10 by BGS. Hall of Famer, in a universally and fervently pursued Rookie Card appearance. The card’s BGS condition report: Centering 10, Corners 10, Edges 10, Surface 10; its run of perfect scores qualifies the item for prestigious ‘Black Label’ recognition. A bright and thoroughly lovely Kobe Bryant collectible – and a wondrous spectacle – in Black Label Pristine condition,” Goldin Auctions said.

The sports card market has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last July, a LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million.

And in August, a Mike Trout autograph rookie card went for a whopping $3.9 million. That was the highest-priced sports card ever sold — even beating out the famous T206 Honus Wagner card — until this past January, when that record was shattered after a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million.

The auction for the rare Kobe rookie card ends in 15 days.

MORE NEWS: Sources: Suspect Taken Into Custody Doesn't Appear To Be Gunman Who Shot 8 People Near Olney Transportation Center

Bryant, a Philadelphia native whose legendary basketball career began at Lower Merion High School, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others.