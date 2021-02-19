PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kobe Bryant rookie card is going for over $1 million at auction. Bidding for a “1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card – BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10” has reached $1,010,000.Snow Cleanup Underway In Manayunk As Neighbors Worry About Refreezing
Goldin Auctions says it’s just one of two known cards that has been graded this high for that specific Kobe rookie card.
“Graded PRISTINE/Black Label 10 by BGS. Hall of Famer, in a universally and fervently pursued Rookie Card appearance. The card’s BGS condition report: Centering 10, Corners 10, Edges 10, Surface 10; its run of perfect scores qualifies the item for prestigious ‘Black Label’ recognition. A bright and thoroughly lovely Kobe Bryant collectible – and a wondrous spectacle – in Black Label Pristine condition,” Goldin Auctions said.
The sports card market has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last July, a LeBron James rookie card sold for $1.8 million.
This LeBron James card just sold at @GoldinAuctions for $1.8 million, the record for a modern day card.
Winner is @LeoreAvidar, who says purchase is part of strategy to "bring something big to the collectibles and alternative asset business in the coming months." pic.twitter.com/rN9lepvVpE
And in August, a Mike Trout autograph rookie card went for a whopping $3.9 million. That was the highest-priced sports card ever sold — even beating out the famous T206 Honus Wagner card — until this past January, when that record was shattered after a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million.
@Topps 2009 Bowman Chrome Superfractor @MikeTrout graded @beckett_grading 9.5 sells for $3.93 million at goldin auctions “ goldin elite” tonight. Session 2 ends Sunday night at 10pm …highest priced ever for ANY trading card.. pic.twitter.com/axV4sXjMcC
The auction for the rare Kobe rookie card ends in 15 days.
Bryant, a Philadelphia native whose legendary basketball career began at Lower Merion High School, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others.