NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested a man for firing shots into the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office last month. He’s been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Nero of Eagleville.

Police say they found a .45 caliber gun in his car which matches the caliber of bullets fired into the office.

Shots were fired into the office around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 after the Democratic Committee had received a threatening email on Jan. 7. The threatening email was reported to Norristown Police and an investigation was launched.

Police say the email read: “Just wanted to let your offices know that you should probably beef up security. With this stolen election and Coup d’etat, violence is the only language you bloodsuckers understand. F*** you and your BLM [explitive] along with ANTIFA. We WILL end this insurrection. Again, TRUMP YOU! You f***ing traitors. Random acts of violence are difficult to investigate. Have fun.”

Police also say the threatening email came from Nero’s home and cellphone.

No one was inside the headquarters in Norristown when bullets blasted through the window but three bullet holes were left behind.

“This is not what we’re supposed to be doing in life,” said Montgomery County Democratic Committee Chairman Joe Foster.

Police in Norristown are investigating after shots were fired into the headquarters of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LhKvEgWTxr — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 21, 2021

The Montgomery County Democratic Committee has since said it would be upgrading its security system.

Nero is charged with terrorism, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangerment. Bail has been set at $50,000.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 5.