NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Volunteers are repairing the bullet holes someone fired into the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office in Norristown. The shooting happened last week.
No one was in the building at the time.
Members of District Council 21 from the Philadelphia Building Trades are making the repairs.
The shooting follows a threat sent to the committee earlier this month.
“We knew what we had to come out and help,” said Ed Paley of District Council 21. “We live, we work in this community. We’re out here just trying to help out. We have local 98s with us. We’re just trying to do the right thing.”
Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: Teen Shot, Killed In Vacant Lot In West Philadelphia
Reports: Duce Staley Lands Coaching Job With Detroit Lions After Asking Philadelphia Eagles For Release
Philadelphia Working To Find Other Partners To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines After Cutting Ties With Philly Fighting COVID