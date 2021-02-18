PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parts of the Philadelphia region could see 8″ of snow accumulate on Thursday as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs in Pa. and N.J., New Castle County, Del., the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos until 10 a.m. Friday.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, according to the National Weather Service.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Bucks County
Fairless Hills — 5 inches
Lower Makefield Township — 4.3 inches
Bensalem — 4 inches
Newtown — 3.5 inches
West Rockhill Township — 1 inch
New Hope — 0.3 inches
Trumbauersville — 0.3 inches
Chester County
Berwyn — 7 inches
East Fallowfield Township — 6 inches
Malvern — 6 inches
Downingtown — 5 inches
Coatesville — 4 inches
West Chester — 3.5 inches
West Caln Township — 2.9 inches
Modena — 2.5 inches
East Nantmeal Township — 2 inches
Pughtown — 2 inches
East Coventry Township — 1.5 inches
Jennersville — 1.2 inches
Delaware County
Wayne — 5 inches
Clifton Heights — 3 inches
Upper Darby — 1 inch
Upper Chichester Township — 0.6 inches
Folsom — 0.5 inches
Lehigh County
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 0.2 inches
Montgomery County
Abington — 6.5 inches
King of Prussia — 5.7 inches
Valley Forge — 4 inches
Ambler — 4 inches
Blue Bell — 3.5 inches
Eagleville — 2 inches
Spring Mount — 1.2 inches
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia International Airport — 0.6 inches
NEW JERSEY
Burlington County
Florence — 3 inches
Delran — 2.1 inches
Mount Laurel — 0.8 inches
Westampton Township — 0.7 inches
Gloucester County
Deptford Township — 0.5 inches
Mercer County
Hightstown — 4.6 inches
Ewing — 3 inches
Yardville — 2.9 inches
Hamilton Township — 2.5 inches
Trenton — 2 inches
DELAWARE
New Castle County
New Castle County Airport — 0.1 inches
