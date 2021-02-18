Philadelphia Weather Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Area Slammed With Round Of Snow, Up To 8 Inches Expected
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parts of the Philadelphia region could see 8″ of snow accumulate on Thursday as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs in Pa. and N.J., New Castle County, Del., the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos until 10 a.m. Friday.

Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.

 

PENNSYLVANIA

Bucks County

Fairless Hills — 5 inches
Lower Makefield Township — 4.3 inches
Bensalem — 4 inches
Newtown — 3.5 inches
West Rockhill Township — 1 inch
New Hope — 0.3 inches
Trumbauersville — 0.3 inches

Chester County

Berwyn — 7 inches
East Fallowfield Township — 6 inches
Malvern — 6 inches
Downingtown — 5 inches
Coatesville — 4 inches
West Chester — 3.5 inches
West Caln Township — 2.9 inches
Modena — 2.5 inches
East Nantmeal Township — 2 inches
Pughtown — 2 inches
East Coventry Township — 1.5 inches
Jennersville — 1.2 inches

Delaware County

Wayne — 5 inches
Clifton Heights — 3 inches
Upper Darby — 1 inch
Upper Chichester Township — 0.6 inches
Folsom — 0.5 inches

Lehigh County

Lehigh Valley International Airport — 0.2 inches

Montgomery County

Abington — 6.5 inches
King of Prussia — 5.7 inches
Valley Forge — 4 inches
Ambler — 4 inches
Blue Bell — 3.5 inches
Eagleville — 2 inches
Spring Mount — 1.2 inches

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport — 0.6 inches



NEW JERSEY


Burlington County


Florence — 3 inches

Delran — 2.1 inches

Mount Laurel — 0.8 inches

Westampton Township — 0.7 inches


Gloucester County


Deptford Township — 0.5 inches


Mercer County


Hightstown — 4.6 inches

Ewing — 3 inches

Yardville — 2.9 inches

Hamilton Township — 2.5 inches

Trenton — 2 inches


 


DELAWARE 


New Castle County


New Castle County Airport — 0.1 inches
