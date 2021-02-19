PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roads are a mess this morning, some streets still have wet and slushy snow on them from Thursday’s storm. We’re still not out of the woods as a second wave of moisture will prompt scattered light snow north and west and freezing rain for I-95.

Plain rain showers will be possible the closer you get to the coast.

We will not expect much if any snow accumulation with the overnight/morning precipitation. However, some extra ice accretion could be possible especially across southwest New Jersey.

Either way, this will lead to more tricky travel this morning.

Friday should be generally overcast but if some limited sunshine breaks through it wouldn’t be totally shocking.

The weekend looks nice and sunny but cold as highs will stay in the low to mid-30s.

A blustery day is likely on Saturday as well.

Our next weather maker is already in the pipeline too for Monday.

Right now, models hint at more of a quick snow to rain event but time will tell behind that, highs next week are forecasted to jump back into the 40s.