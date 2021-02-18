PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s going to be another long day for road crews across the region as the latest snowstorm has arrived in our area. Measurable snow is expected in many parts of the region, and that’s prompted the City of Philadelphia to issue a snow emergency.

Road crews have already been busy. City crews were out all day Wednesday brining the roads.

On Thursday morning, the salt trucks were loaded and ready to go at the South Philadelphia salt yard.

Just started snowing heavily in South Philly. Be careful today if you must head outdoors. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Km9wrXHqZ4 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 18, 2021

Even though this winter has been one weather event after another, the city still has 20,000 tons of salt to work with. The city says it will mobilize 400 pieces of equipment during today’s storm.

A snow emergency went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday so all parked vehicles must be moved off those routes. That’s because the city will be plowing snow emergency routes first, along with primary and secondary roads.

Residential streets will be treated next.

And if you want to track their progress, the city’s streets department just launched a new snow app – called “Plow PHL.” It’s an interactive map that allows neighbors to track the city’s plowing and salting operations.

Want to track Philly’s snow plows and salt trucks? The city just launched an interactive map called PlowPHL. For the first time, you can view the progress of city vehicles as they are deployed to treat roads. https://t.co/kn3kmbQFkl pic.twitter.com/oI4rLLz55v — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 18, 2021

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News spotted people getting ready for this latest round of winter weather. Rock salt has been a hot commodity at local hardware stores, including Stanley’s Hardware in Roxborough.

“Salt as well as other non-rock salt products. Calcium chloride, magnesium chloride. They’ve all been selling, so getting low,” Al Powell, of Stanley’s Hardware, said.

“We’ve gone through a lot. The ice, it’s just crazy this winter. Everybody is waiting for the spring,” Bobby Bongarzone, of Bucks County, said.

There will be no trash or recycling pickup Thursday in the city. Sanitation trucks are being used for snow operations.

And remember, there was already a delay this week because of the holiday. So Wednesday pickup moved to Friday and Thursday to Saturday. And Friday needs to be held until next Friday.

https://twitter.com/JanCarabeoCBS3/status/1362344356791910400?s=20