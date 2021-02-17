PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost a routine around here, preparing for yet another winter storm. Everything is nice and quiet right now, but before daylight tomorrow, we’re going to get hit with another round of snow. The lines at hardware stores are telling.

It’s been extremely busy at Stanley’s True Value as rock salt is a hot commodity.

“We’ve gone through a lot. The ice, it’s just crazy this winter. Everybody is waiting for the spring,” Bucks County resident Bobby Bongarzone said.

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning Issued Ahead Of System That Could Drop Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Across Region

The last month of inclement weather has left this store busy. As fast as the salt shows up, it goes.

Not only is all the inventory from previous years gone, but owners are also working to replenish through secondary vendors in order to keep products available for customers.

“Salt as well as other non-rock salt products — calcium chlorides, magnesium chlorides — they’ve all been selling pretty frequently lately so all of it is getting a little bit low,” said Al Powell.

We got lucky with remarkably mild winters the last couple of years.

“It’s winter. I remember in ’96 with the 36 inches of snow so this is nothing,” East Falls resident Sue Park said.

Regardless of snowfall totals, if you’re going to hit the road, plan ahead and travel with caution.

Statewide vehicle restrictions on the entire length of I-76 and its extensions will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. That includes tractor-trailers, cargo delivery trucks and commercial vehicles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511pa traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on 511pa here.

Meanwhile, Stanley’s has a shipment due tomorrow but that will depend on what distributors have available. In addition, the bad weather may delay delivery.