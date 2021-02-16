WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Starting this weekend, FEMA will help with a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Dover International Speedway. It opens on Saturday.
"This is an opportunity made available by the federal government using our supply to really focus on making sure the folks that received at these clinics, receive their second dose," Gov. John Carney said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The Dover International Speedway location is not for everyone.
It is only for people who already received a first dose of vaccine at certain Delaware locations.
Registration for the Dover International Speedway clinic opens Wednesday at 11 a.m.