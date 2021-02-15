PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some parents are voicing opposition to the Philadelphia School District’s COVID-19 reopening plans. The group Parents United for Public Education held a virtual meeting on Monday.
They called for an independently vetted plan to make sure the school buildings are safe.
Young students are scheduled to begin returning to in-person learning next Monday.
Earlier this month, the National Teachers’ Union officials expressed their belief that the Philadelphia School District has not done enough to implement proper safety measures in school buildings.