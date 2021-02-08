PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the first time in a year, teachers returned to Henry A. Brown Elementary School in Kensington Monday, but they never walked through the doors. Instead, they demonstrated outside — calling out the district for its reopening plans.

Philadelphia public school teachers did not return to their classrooms Monday as planned by the district. They are at odds with the district over COVID-19 safety measures.

“We’re being told not to gather in small groups just yet and to send educators and students back into school goes against everything our government is telling us to do right now,” parent Lauren Stichter said.

Stichter is the mother of a 4th grader at the school. While she says she wants Shirley to return to class, she’s more concerned with her health.

“I know the district is trying its best, but I’d like to see our teachers vaccinated before they get in here,” Stichter said.

The teachers’ demonstration was one of over a dozen demonstrations as part of a day of action across Philadelphia.

Teachers in grades pre-K through 2nd were supposed to return to classrooms Monday and then the students were to return in two weeks on Feb. 22, but on Friday, Jerry Jordan, the president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers told his union members not to show up.

“I’m ready to go back but I’m ready to go back into a building that I know is ready for me,” teacher Charlotte McCracken said.

Teachers are claiming the buildings are unsafe. They say not only are the schools unsafe because of the pandemic, but they also say heat, lead and asbestos are still major concerns.

Meanwhile, the school district says mediation is still ongoing and they’re still planning on students returning to classrooms later this month.

Parents say they are sticking behind their teachers

“I don’t think we should ask people to put their lives at risk. It’s just not worth it,” Stichter said.