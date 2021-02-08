Saint Joseph's Prep's Basketball Team Honors Legendary Temple Basketball Coach John Chaney With Early Morning Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Several high school basketball teams woke up early Monday morning to honor legendary Temple University basketball coach John Chaney. Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School’s basketball team was one of many honoring Chaney.

Coach Chaney was known to hold early morning basketball practices.

So the Hawks and some other schools are paying tribute to Chaney with their own early morning practices.

Chaney died on Jan. 29 at the age of 89. He spent 24 seasons patrolling Temple’s sidelines, compiling a 516-253 record during his Hall of Fame career. He was an institution in Philadelphia for decades.

Chaney took the Owls to the NCAA tournament 17 times, including going into the 1988 tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Chaney’s teams reached the Elite Eight five teams.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. The court at The Liacouras Center is named after the Hall of Famer.

Chaney retired following the 2005-06 season.

Prior to his time at Temple, Chaney coached Cheney University for 10 years, capturing the NCAA Division II title in 1978. He finished with a 225-59 record for Cheney.

Chaney began his coaching career at Philadelphia’s Sayre Junior High before going to Simon Gratz High.

Temple University is hosting a memorial service for coach Chaney at The Liacouras Center on Monday.

