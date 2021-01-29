PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The greatest basketball coach in Temple Owls history has died. John Chaney has died at the age of 89.

The greatness and wisdom of John Chaney extends far beyond the basketball court. For generations of Owls, he was a wise counselor, a dedicated teacher and a passionate leader. For many others, he simply was Temple. Thank you for everything, Coach. 🦉 pic.twitter.com/GTn0TmW5EJ — Temple University (@TempleUniv) January 29, 2021

Chaney just celebrated his birthday on Jan. 21.

Chaney spent 24 seasons patrolling Temple’s sidelines, compiling a 516-253 record during his Hall of Fame career. He was an institution in Philadelphia for decades.

“John Chaney was a great coach, but he was so much more. For generations of Temple University students, he was a wise counselor, a dedicated teacher, an icon of success, and a passionate leader who always led by example and with conviction,” said Temple President Richard Englert. “I am also honored to say he was a dear friend.

“For generations of his players, there is only one man whom they all lovingly called Coach even to this day. That was John Chaney. Our most sincere condolences go out to his wonderful family members. We will keep them all in our prayers.”

Chaney took the Owls to the NCAA tournament 17 times, including going into the 1988 tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Chaney’s teams reached the Elite Eight five teams.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. The court at The Liacouras Center is named after the Hall of Famer.

The news of Chaney’s passing hit the sports world hard.

“Coach Chaney was like a father to me,” said Aaron McKie, current Temple men’s basketball coach and former player under Chaney. “He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today.”

Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright called Chaney a “true Philadelphia jewel.”

“Coach Chaney’s enormous impact on our game has been felt across the nation and the respect for him reflects that. He has been an inspiration to players and coaches for generations,” Wright said in a statement. “Coach has been a great friend to Patty and me. We send our condolences to the Chaney family and the entire Temple basketball community.”

RIP Coach Chaney — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) January 29, 2021

I'm honestly not sure how to process or organize my thoughts right now about John Chaney's passing. Just grateful to have spent some time around him. No adjective or anecdote will ever fully do him justice. This world is a better place because of him. RIP to a legend. — John DiCarlo (@jdicarlo) January 29, 2021

Sad to hear about the news of John Chaney.

Man those Temple teams were a blast. In 1995 we ran into coach Chaney at a restaurant. I still have this. pic.twitter.com/n9iC1S1kfL — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 29, 2021

RIP to a Legend 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/T0esfDhWeL — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 29, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of someone I hold dear to my heart. He has done so many great things with his life but giver is amongst the top. Giver to the voiceless, underprivileged, the game, to his peeps….I happened to be one of them. Coach Chaney God be with you! ❤️u! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 29, 2021

I’m so saddened to hear that we have lost John Chaney, a coaching icon, a Hall of Famer, a molder of young men, the ultimate competitor and a dear friend. Being able to compete against the best at a young age gave me a great opportunity to grown and learn. pic.twitter.com/lCuHwHCubW — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 29, 2021

Fran Dunphy, former Temple basketball coach and interim athletic director, says Chaney influenced many lives.

“The people that he touched and the lives that he influenced are vast. And I’m amongst them, I am totally amongst them,” Dunphy said. “It’s a sad day and yet what he did was so terrific that we can all celebrate a wonderful, wonderful life and obviously very-well led.”

Congressman Dwight Evans talked to Eyewitness News about the mark Chaney left.

“John Chaney was somebody who really left an impression upon all of us and he left an impression upon this city. They used to have a little saying when John Chaney was there, that winning is an attitude and that was his attitude. He played fierce, forceful and he understood the aspects of the importance of human rights and people being involved,” Evans said.

Chaney retired following the 2005-06 season.

Prior to his time at Temple, Chaney coached Cheney University for 10 years, capturing the NCAA Division II title in 1978. He finished with a 225-59 record for Cheney.

Chaney began his coaching career at Philadelphia’s Sayre Junior High before going to Simon Gratz High.

CBS3’s Don Bell and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Says Lakers’ LeBron James Should’ve Been Ejected For ‘Very Dangerous Play’

‘I’m A Freaking Grad Student’: Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin Defends Work After City Cuts Ties With Group

New Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Hasn’t ‘Really Thought About’ If Carson Wentz Or Jalen Hurts Will Start At Quarterback