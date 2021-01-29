PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Nick Sirianni era has officially begun. After much anticipation, the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles addressed the media for the first time on Friday.

With owner Jeffrey Lurie virtually by his side, Siranni fielded questions about what he will be bringing to a team that went 4-11-1 this past season.

To begin his remarks, Sirianni stressed building connections among the entire organization. And when the questions began, he had to address the quarterback position.

“We have two quarterbacks that are top-notch quarterbacks and some teams don’t have any,” he said.

Sirianni went on to mention that he has spoken to both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts and expressed his excitement, but did not tip his hand on who may be starting under center this upcoming year.

When asked about the QBs, Sirianni says they're evaluating each position. Not giving an inch there. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 29, 2021

So, will there be an open competition for the starting job?

“We have to look and evaluate and I’m not ready to say that either way yet. We’re just evaluating our players, evaluating every position,” Sirianni said. “Every position is going to be open, I guess to say.”

Later during the press conference, Sirianni reiterated that he hasn’t really thought about naming a starter as the team continues to evaluate the roster and form a coaching staff.

During his time as offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, Sirianni dealt with three quarterbacks and says that his job is to find what his players do best and formulate a system off of that.

He also said that the current Eagles’ team is a “talented roster.” But says that there is a process that they will be following as they try to implement a new coaching staff and system.

According to Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman will have the final say over the 53-man roster.

Sirianni, 39, served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator for the past three years.

Under Sirianni, the Colts were ninth in scoring at 28 points-per-game and 10th in yards at 378 yards-per-game this past season and were a top-10 offense in two of his three years as offensive coordinator.

Official: Nick Sirianni has been named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zMV95oIXFV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2021

Sirianni broke into the NFL in 2009 as a quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked his way up, becoming a wide receivers and quarterbacks coach moving from Kansas City to the San Diego Chargers and eventually Indianapolis.

Sirianni was the right-hand man of former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who oversaw Wentz’s career year in 2017 with the Eagles.

Sirianni is the fifth head coach of Lurie’s tenure as the Eagles’ owner.

The Eagles interviewed 10 candidates before making the hire.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson, the only head coach to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title, on Jan. 11. Pederson was fired after a second meeting with Lurie following a 4-11-1 season.

