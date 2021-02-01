PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stay home to watch Super Bowl LV and don’t invite your friends over. That’s the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so you stay safe during the big game.
They want to make sure everyone remembers large gatherings — like Super Bowl parties — increase your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Their guidance recommends attending an outdoor viewing party where viewers can sit six feet apart or hosting a virtual Super Bowl watch party.
Remember to watch Super Bowl LV this Sunday on CBS3 at 6:30 p.m.
