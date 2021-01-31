PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is closing all buildings on Monday ahead of the winter storm that is moving into the region — but students will not be receiving a full snow day. The school district says with all instruction taking place virtually, there is no need to cancel classes and use a snow day on Monday, Feb. 1.
Students are expected to sign on for classes and participate in teacher-led instruction in the morning. Teachers will then assign independent tasks to be completed by the students during the afternoon which will allow staff, students and families flexibility to safely engage in outdoor activities, weather permitting.
The building closure includes all Family Technology Support Centers, District headquarters and all school buildings. The closures will allow for the safe clearing of snow from all roadways and walkways on district properties.
The district says all staff members who are essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with instructions and will be compensated accordingly.
All other staff members within the district are expected to safely work from home.
“The District will continue to work closely with the city’s Office of Emergency Management to monitor weather and road conditions and will update staff if additional changes to school schedules or District operations are expected beyond Monday,” District Spokesperson Monica Lewis said. “In the meantime, we hope that all staff and students are extra careful during this storm and that they stay safe and warm.”
