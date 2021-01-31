PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Germantown Avenue just after 12:45 p.m.
Police say the 36-year-old victim was shot once in the right knee.
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
