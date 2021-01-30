CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — As the region braces for a winter storm, officials in Camden County are rescheduling some COVID vaccination appointments. Officials say due to the significant weather forecasted, vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 1 and Tuesday, Feb. 2 are being rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Health officials say patients won’t have to manually reschedule.
If you cannot make Wednesday’s date, you are asked to contact the vaccination center immediately.
“Though we would like to keep the vaccination center open without interruption, we cannot, in the interest of our patients’ safety, expect anyone to travel to the site during what is forecasted to be a significant snow accumulation,” said County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. “The Camden County Department of Health, Jefferson Health New Jersey, and Cooper University Health Care, are prepared to accommodate any increase in patients later in the week without adjusting additional appointments.”
Individuals who are scheduled to receive their vaccination on Monday or Tuesday and have questions can call the county’s hotline at (856) 549-0530.
