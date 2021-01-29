PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist Thursday. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown because police are looking for that person too.

Dashcam video from a driver shows the moment a bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. on the Spring Garden Bridge and now police are not only searching for the driver but also the bicyclist involved.

“The video depicts a black vehicle traveling westbound on the bridge and turning onto the ramp to I76 West,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said. “In that distance, it appears to have struck someone on a bicycle. The person on the bicycle falls down but the car that struck, allegedly, the bicyclist kept going.”

Police are urging the driver to come forward and they’re also asking the bicyclist who was hit to come forward as well. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but it’s clear a hit-and-run was committed.

“We really can’t move any further until the person on the bicycle contacts Philadelphia Police and gives us a call to make a report. It’s never a good idea to leave the scene of any kind of crash that you might be involved in. You should always call the police department and make the report,” Overwise said.

A witness called in the accident later that day from Merion.

Police have a description of the black car involved and say they’re ready to act on other leads but the victim needs to come forward.

“I wouldn’t investigate a robbery unless I had a person complaining about a robbery so the same holds true here. If I don’t have a person reporting a vehicle strike, I can’t investigate it,” Overwise said.

