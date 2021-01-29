PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A local school board vice president is under fire for her Twitter feed. The renewed scrutiny comes after she attended the political rally that turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

Parents within the Pennridge School District are concerned about what they call “escalating” content posted on school board vice president Joan Cullen’s personal Twitter page.

“Where do we draw the line?” Emily Smith, a parent in the school district, said.

They say it started when Pennridge students walked out as part of a national movement to protest gun violence following the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Cullen was vocal online about survivor and movement organizer David Hogg, calling him a “tyrant.”

Parents say she later led the enforcement of student disciplinary actions.

“All of the other districts around us, Doylestown and around us, kind of let those rules slide,” Smith said.

Parents are calling that a “double standard” after Cullen posted a photo of her attending the rally that turned violent in D.C. on Jan. 6.

“I did not unfairly punish students for their political beliefs,” Cullen said.

Cullen disputed that at Tuesday night’s virtual board meeting, adding “my attendance at political events and social media communications related to my other elected positions has no effect on my school board work.”

Parents allege their comments have been censored at board meetings. School Board President Bill Krause denied an interview request.

Cullen has also sent a cease and desist to at least one parent.

The school district has publicly said it will not take any action against Cullen.

Eyewitness News asked the superintendent for a copy of their social media policy and if any changes will be made. We have yet to hear back.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

