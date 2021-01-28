PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says she is not resigning following the release of a scathing report by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. It criticizes city leaders for being unprepared for racial injustice protests last year.

“Despite the report’s claim, to the contrary, there was simply not a blueprint available for what our cities faced this past summer,” Outlaw said during a Thursday press conference. “The report also fails to acknowledge the dozens of injuries sustained by PPD officers, that bravely stood the line in front of non-peaceful protesters who threw acid, urine, bricks, bottles and various other weapons and objects.”

Outlaw says she’s still the right person to lead the department.

“Am I enough? Absolutely and some. Do I deserve to be here? Absolutely and some. Did I lead this department in the last year? Absolutely and some,” Outlaw said. “No police commissioner, chief, superintendent has ever had to deal with what we dealt in the past year. And quite frankly, I think we are not only moving into 2021 stronger, but we’re doing a good job with what we have.”

Rhynhart found that city leaders didn’t plan adequately for the protests.

The report said police were so understaffed, they had to resort to force and tear gas to control protesters.

The report places the ultimate responsibility for the botched response with Mayor Jim Kenney.

Kenney says he continues to support the police commissioner.

To be clear–yesterday’s report does not change my full support for Commissioner Outlaw. No police commissioner in our city’s history has handled as many crises on their first six months of the job as she has. We’ve acknowledged mistakes and will drive improvements. — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 28, 2021

“To be clear–yesterday’s report does not change my full support for Commissioner Outlaw. No police commissioner in our city’s history has handled as many crises on their first six months of the job as she has. We’ve acknowledged mistakes and will drive improvements,” Kenney tweeted. “I appointed Commissioner Outlaw because of her commitment to true and lasting reform, and she deserves the city’s support to make that a reality.”

I appointed Commissioner Outlaw because of her commitment to true and lasting reform, and she deserves the city's support to make that a reality. — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 28, 2021

Despite the scathing report, the city controller offered recommendations to make sure this never happens again.

Among the recommendations is to make the Office of Emergency Management a standalone agency, improve intelligence distribution, commit to a community policing and outreach model to build trust with the community, and equip specialized units, like SWAT, with body cameras. They also recommend updating the police department’s use of force policy to include when and when not to use tear gas.

“We need to say that it must be used only in the most extreme situations where life is in danger and not for general crowd control,” Rhynhart said.

A spokesman for the City of Philadelphia said in a statement, “We reject her unsubstantiated claims that the Mayor and members of his Administration did not exercise ‘leadership.’” The statement goes on to say, “The Mayor and Police Commissioner have previously owned up to mistakes made, and committed to reforms that are ongoing.”

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Police: 26-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In Broad Daylight In Kensington

Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Says Lakers’ LeBron James Should’ve Been Ejected For ‘Very Dangerous Play’