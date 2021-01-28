ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re in the mood for delicious Chinese food, one family-owned restaurant on the Main Line has it down to a science. In this week’s Taste With Tori, she revisits Hunan in Ardmore.

Sometimes food can be a matter of science and years ago on a trip for sensational Chinese, I happened to meet a physicist behind some of the best on the Mai Line.

Dr. Ene Foo, his wife Betty, and son Chris, have been creating delicious dishes for the Ardmore community at Hunan for 48 years. And would you believe it all began because Dr. Foo’s dad was bored?

“He worked all his life, non-stop. When he came here, he couldn’t stand still at home so I had to find something for him to do,” Foo said.

What is even more unbelievable is the time we find ourselves in right now and how Dr. Foo’s old interview has plenty of food for thought.

Working to solve the problem of survival for the family business during this time of COVID is Dr. Foo’s son Chris. He’s figured out the formula that works for them in this moment is focusing their time and energy solely on takeout.

“My parents are in their late 70s. For them to be here and wanting to be here is A, you limit the exposure to other people and B, having someone come in and ordering a soup and sitting there and occupying — because then you’d have to bring in employees, there’s no guarantee they’re going to make enough money. It’s a tough thing so that’s why we’ve just opted just to do takeout,” Chris said.

“So the way we’ve set it up now is, we have a new website and people are pre-ordering as far as like three days in advance,” Chris said.

Watch the full video for more.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Police: 26-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In Broad Daylight In Kensington

Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Says Lakers’ LeBron James Should’ve Been Ejected For ‘Very Dangerous Play’