PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in broad daylight on Thursday morning in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on the 2000 block of East Rush Street.
Police say the victim was shot once in the head.
He was pronounced dead by medics at 11:12 a.m.
No arrests have been made.
No further information is available at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
