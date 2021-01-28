PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some local dogs are about to be on the national stage! The Puppy Bowl will have six Philadelphia-area dogs competing for MVP — that’s most valuable pup!
The dogs hail from local shelters and will compete in a three-hour showdown. All the dogs come from shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations.
Of course, the most important part of this contest is not winning but finding a forever home!
The Puppy Bowl takes place on Feb. 7.
