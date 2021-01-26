PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re getting a new look at a startling robbery at a SEPTA station. The surveillance video shows the suspect pistol-whipping an 18-year-old man sitting on a bench Sunday night at City Hall station.
As the two fought over the gun, another woman jumped into the fight and attacked the victim.
The man ended up getting shot twice during the struggle.
Police are looking for both suspects. If you have any information, contact police.
