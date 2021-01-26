Following the news that two CBS executives have been placed on leave after reports of "racist" and "sexist" comments, Washington addressed the CBS3 viewers. "Deep in my heart, I do believe we shall overcome. We must," Washington said.
CBS3 Anchor Ukee Washington Emotionally Thanks Viewers For Their Support
