WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Chester County authorities are investigating after a family was found dead inside their West Whiteland home in a suspected murder-suicide. Police say four members of a family — a 50-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, and 8- and 15-year-old boys — were found in the basement of their home on Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive.
“This is a tragedy beyond comprehension because two children and both their parents are dead. These were members of our community,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
Officers say they were asked to check in on the family by an out-of-state relative.
Investigators say preliminary findings indicate a murder-suicide and say there’s no threat to the community.
“We are doing a thorough investigation into the events that led up to the awful tragedy on Mountainview Road. While residents may be feeling uneasy in light of this event, I assure everyone that community safety is our number one priority,” West Whiteland Police Chief Lee Benson said.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
