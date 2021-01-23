PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ex-husband of a 52-year-old woman who was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood Wednesday has been charged with murder. Philadelphia police on Saturday night announced the arrest of 55-year-old Adriano Coriano.
Authorities said Coriano has been charged with murder and related charges.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Hartel Avenue.
Police said the victim Gladys Coriano was sitting in her SVU, parked in front of her home when another vehicle pulled up. According to police, the shooter reached out of the driver’s side window and shot the 52-year-old woman several times, including in the head. The gunman shot at least eight times.
Her body was found slumped in the driver’s seat of her SUV, the engine still running. She died at the hospital hours later.
Police said the investigation led to Adriano Coriano’s arrest.
Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Mess Takes Aim At Delaware Valley Early Next Week
Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit
Five More New Jersey Residents, Including Corrections Officer Marissa Suarez, Arrested For Role In US Capitol Riots