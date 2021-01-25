PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police were called to the scene of a crash after two people were trapped inside an overturned car in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at Roosevelt Boulevard and Large Street.
Crews pulled a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from the car and rushed them to the hospital.
No word yet on their conditions.
