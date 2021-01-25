CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A missing boy and his father have been found in South Jersey after disappearing from Montgomery County. The father is now facing questioning by police.

After more than 24 hours missing, 6-year-old Isaac Hwang was found safe and unharmed in Cherry Hill on Monday afternoon, along with his father, Jaemyung Hwang, and a third man that police are not identifying.

“This is now the second missing child case that we’ve worked on in the last couple of months here, and they’re probably the most stressful cases that we work. However, bringing these to a successful resolution is always a huge relief to everybody involved,” said Cheltenham Township Police Lt. Andy Snyder.

Snyder says detectives used GPS technology to track down the location of Hwang’s 2021 BMW X5. It was initially tracked to Edison, New Jersey, and then Cherry Hill, where Hwang was taken into custody without incident.

“Vehicles that have position data, we’re able to, with proper legal process, reach out to the manufacturers and they can provide us with that information as to where the vehicle is currently located,” Snyder said.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham Police and the fire marshal’s office are investigating an arson that happened at Hwang’s Wyncote home on the 1400 block of Clements Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday. The father and son were gone by the time first responders arrived.

Neighbor Leo Wright says Hwang had been in the home less than a year and did not have his son full-time.

“We’d wave at him, we walked over to introduce ourselves to him, just as neighbors, but you know with COVID going around and everything, it’s sort of difficult to get to know your neighbors like you want to,” Wright said.

Isaac’s mother reported her son missing Sunday afternoon after she arrived to pick him up per a custody agreement and found the pair gone, and discovered there had been a house fire.

“The arson side of the investigation is still ongoing. That will be determined at a later time, as to who will be charged with that,” Snyder said.

Isaac will be reunited with his mother following a medical evaluation. His father could possibly face numerous charges, including child endangerment.

