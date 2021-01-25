DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County has opened a COVID-19 vaccine call center and on its first day, the phones are ringing non-stop.

“We had several people ask us if we could do something and we thought that would be a good idea,” said Vice Chair of the Delaware County Council, Dr. Monica Taylor.

Three hundred calls a day were pouring into Delaware County with questions from all corners about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to make sure they could get streamlined information or info about the vaccine or how to register, they could easily just go to one phone number,” said Dr. Taylor.

Monday marked the opening of the COVID Call Center.

Seven socially distant workers are answering questions about vaccine availability and how to pre-register qualifying candidates for those unable to do so themselves.

They will also place callers in the appropriate vaccination category.

The center emphasizes they can help no matter what language you speak. They will find an interpreter to try and answer all of your questions.

Dr. Taylor says Delaware County has two vaccination sites up and running but they simply don’t have enough of the vaccine.

“The real key issue in our limiting factor is the amount of the vaccine available right now. The county has several locations ready to pop up but right now we’re only seeing about 2,000 doses and it’s similar for other counties,” she said.

The number to call is 484-276-2100, or you can email covid19Resources@co.delaware.pa.us.

