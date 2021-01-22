LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Southampton Township are searching for a man who wore white trash bags while robbing a Sunoco station. The incident happened overnight.
According to police, the man, who wrapped himself in vanilla-scented garbage bags, forced the Sunoco clerk into a restroom and demanded cigarettes and cash.
Police say the suspect then left the store and was last seen running east on Street Road toward Philmont Avenue
The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, with a large build wearing black glasses, a gray face mask and gray gloves. He was also wearing an olive green winter coat in addition to the trash bags over his shoes.
If you know anything about this suspect or incident, call police at 215-357-1235.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly
Haddonfield Relationship Strategist Patrick Stedman Arrested For Alleged Role In Storming US Capitol
Riley June Williams, Harrisburg Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Riots, Freed From Jail