PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed by her 5-year-old cousin Wednesday is speaking out to remember her daughter. Outside Peirce Elementary, a school community came together to honor one of their fourth-graders gone too soon.

“She was only 9 years old and he was too young to die,” one attendee said.

“She deserves to be here right now,” said another.

White pink and purple balloons were released to honor 9-year-old Nyssa Davis.

“She told me her favorite color was purple,” a classmate said.

“I am completely heartbroken and angry and I just wish that I had more time to get to know her,” Nyssa’s teacher said.

Friends of the family say Nyssa was at home with her 5-year-old cousin and 12-year-old brother without adult supervision. Police saying the 5-year-old accidentally shot Nyssa in the head.

“I don’t see no sunshine today. I lost my baby. I never had a sad or dull moment with her — there’s like no sad pictures with Nyssa, all my memories with Nyssa is happy,” her mother said.

The girl’s father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and illegal firearms violations. Police say the gun was his.

“Her dad, he loved her to death. I know Blake right now is crying. He’s broken on the inside,” Nyssa’s mother said.

Prayers and a balloon release to the heavens for a beautiful life cut short.

“She was a butterfly and today we’re going to let her fly,” Nyssa’s mother said.

Organizers say support for the family needs to continue in the many days and months ahead. Funeral arrangements for Nyssa Davis have yet to be announced.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

