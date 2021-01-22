BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Investigating Double Homicide After Man, Woman Found Shot In Head Inside Bustleton Apartment
By Jan Carabeo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The images of police investigating the unintentional deadly shooting of a 9-year-old girl in North Philadelphia remain fresh in the minds of those who live on the 2300 block of Bouvier Street. The community on Friday remembered 9-year-old Nyssa Davis’ life through a vigil.

The vigil and balloon release took place at Peirce Elementary School.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m overwhelmed,” said Shakeda Gaines, president of the Philadelphia Home and School Council.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the 9-year-old girl was at home with her young brother and cousin, without adult supervision.

Police say a 5-year-old accidentally shot Davis in the head. A 12-year-old then called 911.

The girl’s father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and illegal firearms violations.

It’s a string of events that has shattered a family and community.

“They not only lost a child, they lost a father,” Gaines said. “And then they have a 5-year-old who is devastated of everything that is happening.”

