PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a man has been hospitalized after he was shot during a road rage incident in the Ogontz section of the city. The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 6200 block of Broad Street.
Police say the 31-year-old victim was shot in the arm.
The man drove himself to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was placed in stable condition.
It’s not known yet how the road rage shooting occurred.
No arrests have been made.
