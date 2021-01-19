PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new casino is up and running in Philadelphia. The Live! Casino and Hotel officially opened for business Tuesday afternoon.
The casino is located in the stadium district in South Philadelphia.
For right now, the only people being allowed in are rewards members with reservations.
The official grand opening to the general public will take place on Feb. 11.
