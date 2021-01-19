OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect wanted in the assault and attempted luring of a girl in Ocean City, New Jersey last year. The incident happened on Sept. 5, 2020 in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue at 11:45 a.m.
Police say in addition to the assault, the suspect attempted to lure the girl into his vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50-60, approximately 6-feet-tall, and 230lbs.
He was reportedly operating a new model, black-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, bearing an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.
The vehicle has dark front and rear window tint.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect should contact Det. Matt Crowley at 609-525-9133.
