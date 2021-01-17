FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Falls Township are searching for a suspect wanted for the rape of a child in Morrisville. Police on Sunday night are asking for the public’s help locating Shane Ferguson.
Falls Township Police said Ferguson is believed to be driving a black Infiniti J-X-35.
Police say the vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate number, L-B-B-1-4-0-9.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to call them.
