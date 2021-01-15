PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for eyewitnesses and surveillance video after finding a woman’s mangled body laying on the sidewalk and street in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on Friday morning. Investigators are trying to figure out how she got there.

Police were called to the disturbing scene near Penn and Dyre Streets, around 5 a.m., after a woman was reportedly pushed out of a car and shot.

The woman was unconscious when police arrived. Officers rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the 32-year-old woman had been shot in the stomach.

“We know at least one shot was fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found one spent shell casing and a projectile just inches from her body where she was laying on the curb. It appears the shooter was very close to the victim,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Also next to her body, we found a bag of clothing and a backpack. We’re not sure it belongs to her, but it is very close to where she was laying on the highway.”

Police are still trying to determine if the victim was shoved from a car.

They have yet not released a description of a vehicle possibly involved.

But they have found private surveillance cameras in the area that they hope will help.

Investigators have identified the victim, but they’re only saying her last known address was in the city of Philadelphia and that she was 32 years old.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown

Philadelphia Drug Dealer Arrested, More Than $200,000 Worth Of Meth Seized From Home, Authorities Say

Sneak Peek Inside Live! Casino And Hotel In South Philadelphia Before Opening