PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire crews rescued a worker off the 41st floor of a Center City high-rise after he suffered a medical emergency, Friday. The incident happened at a building under construction on Broad and Spruce Streets, around 10:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the 60-year-old man was working on the new building when he had a medical emergency and had to be taken out of the building.

“Upon arrival, we found a construction worker who had an accident on the 41st floor. We used our technical rescue personnel who are specially trained to operate on these upper floors especially those under construction to stabilize the worker,” Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Chief Gerald Boyle said. “We brought him down safely and he is being transported to Jefferson Hospital currently by our EMS.”

On the scene of an incident at Broad and Spruce that has shut down Broad St in both directions. Fire officials say they’re trying to get someone down with a medical emergency on the top floor of this under construction high rise. pic.twitter.com/I908n3H65c — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) January 15, 2021

Fire officials say the man is in stable condition but they deny reports of any scaffolding collapse that was originally reported.

Those working on the site tell Eyewitness News a slab or table that helps with pouring concrete is what fell or gave way.

No indication if that’s exactly what happened or if it’s connected to the injured man.

The incident remains under investigation by L&I.

Traffic on Broad Street was stopped for several hours but the street has since reopened.

