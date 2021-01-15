MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A group of business owners believes their trucks have become the targets of a thief on a stealing spree. Police in Montgomery County say they do not believe the thefts are related but the business owners aren’t buying it.

Police in Lower Merion are looking for a tractor-trailer that was captured on camera brazenly hauling away and allegedly stealing heavy equipment.

Paul Grevy, of Philadelphia, says the $80,000 piece of snow removal equipment was taken just days before December’s big snowstorm. It happened on Monument Road in Lower Merion.

He’s not alone.

Workers at the Overbrook-based landscaping company Charles Friel Inc. say over this past weekend, a trailer was burglarized near the same area.

And Brandon Dunn of Shoreway Landscape and Gardening says grainy photos from a security camera show a truck leaving with his $6,500 trailer from the same area from 2019.

“Usually, we don’t leave trailers on sites and this day we did because we were hauling a machine,” Dunn said. “Especially in that small window because they guys were like, ‘Hey, do you want us to grab and just bring it back to the shop?’ And I’m like no, we should be good because it’s tucked far away, like nobody knew it was there.”

“I just want the person who did it to be arrested and serve the consequences,” Grevy said.

“Do you think the person who stole your stuff is the same person who stole from the other landscapers?” asked CBS3’s Matt Petrillo.

“I believe it has to be somehow connected, whether it’s the same individual or a ring of guys or girls that are going around doing this type of thing. There’s just too many similarities,” Grevy said.

Grevy and Charles Friel Inc. are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.