WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A patron at a West Chester tavern left an enormous tip, a gesture seemingly meant as an act of kindness for the restaurant’s workers. The tip, a whopping $966, was left yesterday by a patron at Kildare’s Irish Pub.
Server Phillip Scanlon says the customer was not known to be a regular at Kildare’s. But during service, the two spoke about the challenges surrounding the pandemic.
The man’s tab was $33. He rounded it up to $1,000 with that very generous tip, writing, “Share with your colleagues.”
“I’m speechless for what this man did. He left an outrageous tip and it wasn’t just for me, but it was for everybody. And with the darkness that’s been going on, it’s nice to have some kind of a light,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon says if he ever waits on this customer again, he would love to thank him personally and pick up his tab.
