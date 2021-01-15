PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools will have an all virtual learning day on Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, as “a matter of precaution.” The decision affects only high schools, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said Friday.

Chief Communications Officer Kenneth A. Gavin said the archdiocese came to the decision for virtual learning for only high school students because most of the students rely more on public transportation, especially for students in Philadelphia.

Gavin said the decisions affect only high schools because elementary schools are operated at the parish level.

Meanwhile, New Jersey employees were ordered to work remotely on Wednesday because of the “level of tension in the country,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said there is no specific threat to the statehouse in Trenton, but that officials want to be prepared in case something happens.

Callahan also said that because of the pandemic, most state workers are working remotely anyway.

Federal and state officials are preparing for possible armed protests at statehouses across the country over the weekend and in the days after.

In Delaware, Gov. John Carney activated the National Guard to assist state and local authorities surrounding Biden’s inauguration. Carney said the order went into effect immediately and expires on Jan. 22, the day after the inauguration.

“Members of the Delaware National Guard have continued to step up — time and time again — to support their communities when that support is needed most,” Carney said. “This time is no different. I want to thank all of our Delaware guardsmen and guardswomen for their selfless service to our state and country.”

