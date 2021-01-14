PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — United States Attorney William McSwain announced he will resign next week as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. McSwain has served as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania since April 6, 2018. He will step down on January 22, 2021.

“I want to thank President Trump for appointing me as U.S. Attorney, Senators Toomey and Casey for recommending me for the position, and Attorneys General Barr and Sessions for leading the Department of Justice during my service,” McSwain said in a statement. “I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney in the District in which I have lived most of my life, in the City in which I was born, and in the Office where I learned to be a trial lawyer as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. My overriding focus as U.S. Attorney was on pursuing justice in order to protect the community. I gave this job all that I had – all day, every day. While we’ve had many significant accomplishments during my tenure, the credit for these successes belongs to the hardworking, dedicated professionals at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners. For an attorney, there is no greater professional privilege than to represent the United States of America. I will miss it dearly.”

The EDPA is one of the largest U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the country, serving nearly six million in Philadelphia and its eight surrounding counties.

U.S. Attorneys are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

His resignation is a normal part of the presidential transition.

McSwain will be staying in the Philadelphia area as he returns to private law practice.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams will become Acting U.S. Attorney when McSwain steps down.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Republicans In Pennsylvania Changing Party Registration Following Deadly Insurrection At US Capitol

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight On Increased Security Measures Leading Up To Biden’s Inauguration

Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits