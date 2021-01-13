PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police made an arrest Wednesday afternoon after at least one armed person was barricaded inside a Plymouth Township home. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old William Singletary III, who is wanted in connection to a homicide in Philadelphia.

Plymouth Township Police arrived at a home to serve a search warrant around 9 a.m. Police say the search warrant served involved people connected to armed robberies happening at gas stations in Montgomery County, Chester County and New York state.

When officers initially arrived, several people were handcuffed.

But for several hours, at least one man was not cooperating.

Just before 12:30 p.m., a man walked out of the home with his hands in the air. He then slowly retreated back inside and shut the door, according to police.

Neighbors were on edge.

“I’m just kind of concerned. When you see the police and the SWAT, you try to figure out what’s going on and after last week’s incident over in Washington, it kinda makes you a little nervous and especially seen a SWAT team out here makes you nervous on what’s going on,” Saleema Lovelace said.

Rev. William Singletary says the man inside the home was his 28-year-old brother, also named William Singletary. He says his brother was wanted by police in connection to a homicide.

“When he initially came out with his hands up, they shot a bullet at him, one of those rubber bullets,” Rev. Singletary said.

Just before 3 p.m., the suspect came back out again, with his hands in the air. He was arrested and taken away.

“I was actually on the phone when he surrendered,” Rev. Singletary said. “I assured him he would not be shot.”

The 28-year-old Singletary was arrested without incident.

