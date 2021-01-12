CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — FBI agents swarmed a house in Chester County on Tuesday. They carried out boxes and boxes of items. It all unfolded on the 100 block of Applegate Drive in West Goshen Township.

At this hour, there are still more questions than answers as to why FBI agents raided this home Tuesday morning and what they were looking to find.

“I was scared, honestly,” neighbor Sophia Murray said.

Neighbors in this normally quiet community in West Goshen Township were jarred by the sight of numerous FBI agents raiding a home on the 100 block of Applegate drive on Tuesday morning.

“I just saw them walking around, I saw lots of papers on the ground, just like lots of rummaging,” Murray said.

Agents could be seen removing boxes of evidence from the home and they also took numerous pictures at the scene.

Murray has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and says she’s never seen anything like this.

“I can’t believe I’m living through this and I get to witness this. Like this is an incredible, strange thing to witness and just lots of questions with not a lot of answers at the moment,” Murray said.

The FBI has not specified exactly what sparked this activity. Officials confirm it’s in relation to an ongoing matter, without any further comment.

There’s been no activity here at the home since the earlier FBI raid. We’re still working to gather more information on what may have lead authorities here.

