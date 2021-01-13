WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after police shoot and kill a suspect in Wilmington, Delaware overnight. New Castle County Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Rosemont Avenue and East 24th Street, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say as the officers approached, the driver took off and fled down a dead-end street.
Police say the driver then made a U-turn and sped directly at the officers. That’s when the officers opened fire and struck the driver.
Investigators say police rendered aid, so did EMS when they arrived, but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
No more information has been released on the driver.